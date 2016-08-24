Powell takes positives from close game at Warrington

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has admitted it will be tough for his team to reach the top four now following defeat at Warrington Wolves, but he took positives from the close nature of the Super 8s game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Tigers took The Wire down to the wire before Jack Hughes’ try from the last play of the game sealed a 14-11 victory for Warrington after Cas had led 11-10 going into the last minute.

It was the Tigers’ first defeat in this year’s Super 8s, but they have played the top three teams in the first three weeks and have recorded two wins.

“Obviously it’s tough when you lose like that at the back end,” said head coach Powell.

“It was a little bit of a war of attrition all the way through.

“We are disappointed because there were certain elements of our game not quite where we want them to be, but we weren’t far away there and I don’t think anyone could have argued if we’d come away with a one point win.

“Them’s the breaks, they came up with a couple of smart plays at the end. We’re a little bit slow onto the tap back and then they get something on the back of throwing the odds to it.

“It happens now and again and I don’t think we’re going to be too down about it.

“I thought we probably should have won the game, but I’ve no arguments with the result.

“I thought it was a pretty close fought game all the way through.”