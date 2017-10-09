Prince of Wales Hospice launches Altofts outreach group

The Prince of Wales Hospice is extending its care in the community offering with a new outreach group in Altofts.

The Pontefract hospice will launch the weekly group on Thursday, October 12 to coincide with national awareness initiative Hospice Care Week.

The service will offer people with a life-limiting illness who continue to live at home, the opportunity to socialise with others in a similar situation.

St Mary Magdalene Church Hall has donated the use of a space for the group, which is open to anyone with a life-limiting illness such as cancer, COPD, chronic heart or lung disease, or Motor Neurone Disease. Carers are also welcome.

The Altofts group will be the hospice’s third outreach project, following successful launches in Badsworth in 2016 and Airedale in May 2017.

Christine Baker is a former day therapy patient who takes part in the Airedale Outreach Group.

She said: “Outreach is a great way to meet new people and gives me the opportunity to talk over my emotions with other people, who understand because they’re in a similar situation.

“I never thought I could be artistic, but thanks to the encouragement from the activities coordinator I get involved with all sorts of crafts, which I really enjoy and it makes me proud. I like that it’s not based at the hospice as it’s a chance to take my mind off my illness.”

The launch will run from 10am to 1pm. Visitors can find out more about the activities on offer and speak to people from other groups about the benefits of outreach. The hospice is also looking for new volunteers to help out with the groups.

Call 01977 708868 for more information.