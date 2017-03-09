Prisoner Charles Bronson sends artwork to organiser ahead of charity football match in Wakefield

Artwork created by notorious British prisoner Charles Bronson has fetched hundreds of pounds for worthy causes ahead of a charity football match in Wakefield.

Darren Powell, from Kettlethorpe, is organising the game in Ossett, featuring a team of celebrities and TV stars, in memory of his friend and Leeds United fan Michael Kew who died in 2015.

The artwork by Charles Bronson, now Charles Salvador.

Bradley Lowery, a terminally ill five-year-old boy from County Durham, was announced last month as the mascot for the game.

Now prisoner and artist Bronson – who recently changed his name to Charles Salvador – has donated four drawings to raise money towards the charity football match, after Mr Powell wrote to him.

Mr Powell, 31, said: “I saw recently that he had done pictures for charity and for Bradley, so I asked him if he could help us.

“I know a lot of people don’t like him but I was just intrigued about him. I think he has raised £250,000 for charities and at the end of the day he has helped me and others out.”

The four drawings by Bronson, who is serving a life sentence in HMP Wakefield, were auctioned for a total of £300, which will be split between Bradley and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity match at Ossett Town AFC takes place on May 14 and confirmed stars to feature include ex-Leeds footballer Noel Whelan, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Anthony Quinlan and James Hooton and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

They will form a TV Stars XI to take on Mr Powell’s Michael Kew XI, led out by Bradley.

North East artist Barry Jones has also donated a portrait of Bradley to Mr Powell to auction for charity.