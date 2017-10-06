Public thanked after helping save man who tried to throw himself from a bridge

Police have praised members of the public for helping save a man who was trying to jump from a bridge in Wakefield.

Officers were called to chantry Bridge on Thursday evening, shortly before 9pm, following reports of a 54-year-old male trying to throw himself into the water.

Members of the public were already trying to get the man away from the edge when they arrived.

He was eventually taken to hospital due to mental health issues.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank the brave members of the public who were first on the scene and stopped the male from falling into the water.”