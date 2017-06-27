Pupils clean up at civic contest

Pontefract schoolchildren have cleaned up the prizes in a competition aimed at promoting civic pride.

Pupils from Carleton Park J&I School and The King’s School in Pontefract were chosen to take part in a poster competition run by Pontefract Civic Society.

The contest challenged the young people to design a poster based on what they think about littering around the town. The posters are now on show in Pontefract Library, along with several other displays by the civic society.

The winners were Caitlyn Blakeway, Isobel Woodhouse and Annabel Holmes, all 13, and Emily Edwards, 12, from The King’s School, and Madeline and Maisie, both 11, and Grace, eight, from Carleton Park.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chairman, said “It was great to receive more than 50 quality entries which showed images of litter and a slogan of the pupils’ choice.

“We plan to use some of the children’s posters after the display in Pontefract Library.”

The competition was part of a series of events in various locations to mark Civic Day, a national campaign that celebrates civic pride.

The annual campaign - which this year celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of conservation areas in England - was also marked with events at Pontefract Castle, Friarwood Valley Gardens, and in the town centre.

For more information about Pontefract Civic Society, or to find out about future events, email info@pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or visit www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk