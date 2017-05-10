Pupils dig deep for time capsule

Pupils at Cherry Tree Academy have dug deep into their school’s history to find exciting items for a time capsule.

The children chose liquorice, an old school jumper and a lunchtime meal menu for the capsule, which they have buried at a new homes development close to the Pontefract school.

The capsule also included mementoes from the classroom, a present day newspaper and a TV guide.

The children were asked by Linden Homes West Yorkshire to bury the capsule in open space at the developer’s new Manor Park site.

The burial was the second visit that the children had taken part in. They were also invited to the Cobbler’s Lane development to find out more about the world of bricks and mortar, as well as the health and safety issues associated with construction sites.

Teacher Sarah Dealtry said: “We had a lot of fun thinking about the contents of the capsule and what represents the school and the children in 2017. We hope it paints an accurate picture of the school and Pontefract for the future generation.

“We also included some items very much associated with the town – including Haribo sweets and liquorice, because of the school being built on liquorice fields. The Year 5 children very much enjoyed their visit, learning a lot about the process of building the houses, site safety, and equipment – and seeing the homes at different stages. They were very impressed with the show home – in particular the unicorn-themed bedroom.”

Pat Tennyson, sales manager, added: “This has been a really fun and interesting project and we would like to say a huge thanks to the pupils and Miss Dealtry for their enthusiasm.”