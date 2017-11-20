Pupils ‘do their thing’ for Children in Need

Princesses, football players and superheroes all turned up at Kippax Ash Tree Primary School last week.

The pupils ditched their school uniforms in favour of their favourite outfits to raise money for Children in Need. The characters were joined by an artist, ballerina, vet and beautician after the children were asked to dress up as ‘their thing’ in keeping with the Children in Need theme of ‘do your thing’.

The school raised £350 for the charity, which helps children and young people in the UK.