Rail strike - is your route affected?

Rail passengers have been warned to expect busy trains and fewer services due to a strike tomorrow.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) including some Northern staff will walk out, as part of an ongoing dispute over driver-only operated trains.

A statement from Northern said: "As the overall number of trains running will be reduced, we do expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary."

It said the majority of available services would operate between 7am and 7pm.

But there will be no Northern trains at all running to and from 10 of the district's stations.

These are Featherstone, Glasshoughton, Knottingley, Moorthorpe, Normanton, Pontefract Baghill, Pontefract Monkhill, Pontefract Tanshelf, Sherburn in Elmet and Streethouse.

For the full list of affected routes, visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike