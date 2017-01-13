Railway stations cash boost for car parks

Parking improvements at the three railway stations in our district are on the cards after a major cash boost.

Normanton’s station could get 189 new car spaces as one of seven facilities this year to benefit from £138,000 of West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) funds.

Plans are due to progress later this year as work to investigate the potential use of land next to the station, currently occupied by three Network Rail tenants, gets underway.

The proposal has been delegated to the WYCA’s managing director for approval, after which £1.44m could be spent on the station.

WYCA’s Investment Committee has also supported a £670,000 scheme to bring 53 new parking spots at the South Elmsall station.

CCTV, new lighting and an installation to make electric vehicle charging possible are also due to be placed after the committee’s meeting last week.

And the Fitzwilliam station could get 108 new parking spaces if “pre-feasibility work” is successful.

Committee chairwoman Susan Hinchcliffe said: “Much of this investment is about supporting the development of a more modern, integrated transport network in West Yorkshire.”