Recovery work begins but delays continue on M62 after HGV and caravan crash

Motorists are still facing delays on the M62 as recovery work continues after a caravan overturned on the carriageway.

The crash has happened on the westbound carriage between junction 23 and junction 22 at around 10.35am.

Recovery work continues but Highways England said the work is being hampered as the caravan is falling apart as officers work to clear the debris.

A spokesperson from Highways England said: “The M62 in West Yorkshire is experiencing severe delays westbound between Junction 23 and Junction 22 due to an incident involving a HGV and a caravan which has blocked the carriageway.

“Highways England Traffic Officers are currently on scene assisting West Yorkshire Police & Emergency Services.

“Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey.”

One lane of the motorway has now re-opened but delays are expected for the next hour.

Emergency crews were called to the crash. No-one is thought to be seriously injured in the crash.