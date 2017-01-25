Richard Kendall Estate Agent is on the move

Richard Kendall Estate Agent in Normanton has helped thousands of people to move house – but now the firm itself is on the move.

The Market Place branch will relocate to a new shop on the main High Street – in the former WDH building – on Monday, January 23.

The firm has had a presence in Normanton for more than ten years.

Partner Claire Kendall said: “The new building offers new, improved premises, it is more open plan and has a much more welcoming feel.

“We’ve been in Normanton for ten years and the market is strong so it was time for us to move to a more prominent position in the town.

“We want to continue working with the people of Normanton and Altofts.

“The branch is a bit bigger than our old office, which will allow our mortgage department to work from there more often.

“We will continue to give the same service we have always offered, but just in a more welcoming space.

“We will open the new branch on Monday – everything will be business as usual and all the contact details such as the telephone number have stayed the same.

“We would invite people to come along and see us there.”

The new branch will continue to be managed by Karen Dawson, with support from Sarah Whalley, Niki Lunn and Elisa Rushby.

Richard Kendall was set up in Wakefield by its namesake founder Richard Kendall in 1969.

The firm has branches on Northgate, Wakefield, on Cornmarket, Pontefract, on Cluntergate, Horbury, and on Station Road, Ossett.

All branches are open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sunday.

For more information, or to see any of the properties the firm has on offer, visit www.richardkendall.co.uk, email normanton@richardkendall.co.uk or call the Normanton branch on 01924 899870.