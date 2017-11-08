Roadwork changes causing huge tailbacks

Roadworks on Kirkgate roundabout are causing huge tailbacks this morning with parts of the road are coned off.

The area is undergoing huge changes which includes the old subways being filled in and roadworks have already been in place for months.

However, traffic is backed up to Crofton along Doncaster Road this morning, possibly not helped by a rail strike as more people are likely to have driven into the city.

There is also stationary traffic on the A61 Barnsley Road where it meets Doncaster Road.