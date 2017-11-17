Rosalie Ryrie Foundation awarded more than £250,000 from lottery

A domestic abuse charity has been awarded more than £250,000 in lottery funding.

The grant will help the Rosalie Ryrie Foundation, based at Brunswick Street, in the city centre, expand its work over the next three years.

The organisation was set up in 2005 by sisters Ann and Geraldine Ramsden, and named after their mother.

It works with anyone affected by domestic abuse, including couples, families and young people, to help change behaviour and avoid crisis.

The £226,000 Big Lottery Fund Grant was awarded after the charity received the Duke of York’s Community Initiative award. An awards ceremony at the University of Huddersfield was followed by a reception at St James’s Palace, where representatives from the charity met Prince Andrew.

Ann Ramsden said: “ We are delighted to receive both these awards. Over the years we have helped many people to change their behaviour, for their own benefit as well as those around them.

“We have a great team, including several well-trained volunteers.

“We also encourage former service-users to stay involved with us to help tailor our services.”

The charity is planning to recruit a member of staff and offer training to other organisations with the Big Lottery funding.

Mrs Ramsden added: “As with all small charities, funding is a constant issue and the value of the Big Lottery award cannot be over-estimated.

“All in all, this is a very exciting time for us.”