Rutland Mills plans to go on show

Plans to transform Rutland Mills into a creative centre with music and arts studios, a hotel and restaurants, will go on display next week.

Developers City and Provincial Properties Investments, who are responsible for London’s Tileyard Studios, will showcase the proposals in the atrium at Wakefield One from October 9 to 13.

And members of the project team will be on hand to answer queries between 11am and 7.30pm on Monday.