Scholars march with pride ahead of graduating

Students marched through the city in their caps and gowns ahead of graduating from the district’s university centre.

More than 350 people achieved a higher education qualification at Wakefield College this year.

Wakefield College University Centre's graduation

Their diplomas and degrees covered areas including education, HR, computing, sports, business, engineering, art and theatre.

College Principal Sam Wright said: “The annual graduation ceremony is a significant event in our calendar where college staff, students, friends and families come together to celebrate the achievements of our higher education learners.

“Saturday’s event was another proud moment for me as principal and I was delighted to be there to celebrate their success.”

The students paraded from the college’s new university centre, known as the Advanced Skills and Innovation Centre, to Wakefield Cathedral for the ceremony.

Sir Gary Verity, of Welcome to Yorkshire, was this year’s guest speaker.