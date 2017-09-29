Schoolgirl badly hurt in hit-and-run near Knottingley

A 12-year-old schoolgirl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run near Knottingley.

The girl was hit by a Red Vauxhall Astra as she was crossing the road in Byram, after getting off her school bus on West Acres.

The collision happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday. The car failed to stop at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw the Astra travelling through the village to contact them.

Officers are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

In a statement the force said: "The victim has been airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary where she currently remains.

"Police enquiries led officers to arrest a local man in his thirties and recover the suspect vehicle in Knottingley.

"The arrested man remains in police custody at this time."

The road was closed whilst officers examined the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 313 of September 28, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.