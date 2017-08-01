Search for missing teenager in Wakefield

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a teenager who went missing in Wakefield at the weekend.

Seven Hogan, 16, was last seen on Saturday at her home in Horbury.

She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, and with long ginger hair.

Seven was last seen wearing a black skirt and a white blouse.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1469 of July 29 .