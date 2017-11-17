Seven facts to know for International Men’s Day

Celebrated in over 60 countries worldwide, International Men's Day aims to draw attention to the issues affecting the health and well being of men and boys in the UK and beyond whilst raising a toast to positive role models and achievements.

It's also been identified by Prime Minister Theresa May as an important day for shining light upon the “serious issues” that affect men and boys.

She said: “I recognise the important issues that this event seeks to highlight, including men’s health, male suicide rates and the under performance of boys in schools, these are serious issues that must be addressed in a considered way.”

You can support the health and well being of every man and boy by knowing these seven important issues affecting men and boys in the UK and where to find support.