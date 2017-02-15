Sewer pipe works on Batley main road start tonight

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead because works to a sewer pipe on a busy main road will start in Batley tonight (Wednesday).

Yorkshire Water announced last week that a sewer pipe in Bradford Road needs to be renewed to reduce the risk of flooding.

Engineering firm Barhale will start work at 7pm today.

The company will “reline” a section of the sewer between the junctions of Alfreds Way near Aldi and Cheapside, near The Mill Outlet.

Working hours will be 7pm to 6am on today, Thursday and Friday and 7.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

And team will return to the same part of the road for the following two weekends, on Friday, February 24 and Friday, March 3.

Work will take place through the night on the Fridays and through the day on the Saturday and Sundays.

Traffic lights will be in place so the project can be carried out safely.

Project manager for Yorkshire Water Andrew McKinleysaid: “We understand this is a very busy road which is why we have to work through the night and at weekends.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”

Yorkshire Water apologised in advance for any traffic delays and advised drivers to consider a different route.

People are being warned to watch out for bogus callers during the work.