Shenton not set for Castleford return until 2017

Club captain Michael Shenton will not play for Castleford Tigers until next season, head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

The England centre has been out of action since the opening game of the 2016 season when he suffered a serious knee ligament injury against Hull KR.

Following a successful operation he has returned to training in recent weeks, but the decision has been taken to hold his comeback until 2017.

Cas boss Powell explained: “Having evaluated it and thought about where we’re going to sit for the remainder of the season I just don’t think it’s worth risking it to play Michael.

“I’ve had a good chat with Shenny. He’s disappointed, but understands exactly the decision as well, he’s a part of it.

“So I don’t think I’ll be risking him for the rest of the year.”