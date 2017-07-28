Showing off best of Yorkshire

Shops and businesses in Pontefract have been creating colourful window displays celebrating all things Yorkshire.

The displays were finalised for judging this week as part of the second annual Pontefract Civic Society Yorkshire Day window competition.

Yorkshire Day celebrations will be held across the town on Tuesday. There will be special market in the centre, children’s funfair and detective game at Beastfair, a dog show and performances in Buttercross, heritage walks at the museum, and children’s craft and story sessions at the library.

A living history camp, games and activities will be on offer at Pontefract Castle, where people can also find out about Yorkshire soldiers.

And in Friarwood Valley Gardens, highlights include magic shows, donkey rides, welly wanging and flat cap throwing.