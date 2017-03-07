Singer Olly Murs snapped out and about in Pontefract and South Kirkby

Pop star Olly Murs posed for selfies with hotel workers and police officers when he visited the district last week.

The singer, who rose to fame on talent show the X Factor, was rehearsing at South Kirkby’s Production Park ahead of the start of his UK tour.

He was welcomed on March 1 by one of the park’s companies LS-Live, which is home to Europe’s biggest rehearsal space and also specialises in set and stage design.

They Tweeted: “Olly Murs had the full @ProductionPark_ rehearsal experience. Band rehearsal at our #London Studio & set rehearsal at our #Yorkshire #Studio.”

And impressed by his music, they later added: “Sounding and looking great Olly! #studio #rehearsals #wakefield #productionpark #yorkshire #ollymurs.”

Olly, who finished runner-up in the 2009 series of the X Factor and has since turned his hand to television presenting as well, also spent time at Wentbridge House in Pontefract.

He posed for pictures with some of the hotel’s staff.

The venue Tweeted: “Having fun with the very lovely @ollyofficial & his amazing friends this morning! #olly #folly.”

West Yorkshire Police PCSO Ken Short spotted the musician, whose hit singles include Troublemaker, Dance With Me Tonight and Heart Skips A Beat, whilst on patrol in South Kirkby.

PCSO Short snapped a selfie with the star and Tweeted: “You never know who you bump into on patrol in South Kirkby.”