Sistersport - conference will bring women together to make a change

A special conference will see some of the country’s most inspirational women and girls gather to champion female participation in sport.

The second Women in Sport North conference, founded by Calderdale and Wakefield business expert and Women in Sport ambassador Kate Hardcastle, will cover everything from grassroots sports to inspirational stories from world champions.

The free event was founded in response to the lack of conferences and networking opportunities for those involved in sport outside of London.

Kate said: “It’s so important to bring high quality events to the region - we have a wealth of successful sporting heroes from the North and we need to build on that to create a powerful network of those engaged in championing the women and girls sports movement, offering an additional opportunity for our local economy and access for the next generation to connect with support and mentors.”

The youngest person attended the event is seven-year-old Nya Ella, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May calling for more time to spent on physical education in primary schools.

Other speakers will include BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Kat Downes, Look North’s Tanya Arnold, Kate Hardcastle, Paralympian Claire Cahsmore MBE, martial arts world champion Harleen Kaur and Kersten England, chief executive of Bradford Council.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s executive member for Environment, Sport and Culture said: “It’s really important that we enthuse our women to get involved in sport especially our young women.

“Sport really is a great building block for life and this conference will be a great opportunity for those with a passion for sport to pass this on and inspire those who work with women in sport to achieve great things.”

The event, which will be held in Bradford tomorrow, is now at full capacity but another event is planned for later in the year.