Sleeping Beauty pantomime in Pontefract

Christmas may be over but there is still time to experience the fabulous tradition of pantomime.

St Giles with St Mary’s Pantomime/Theatre Society will be performing Sleeping Beauty at Pontefract Town Hall from Sunday, January 15 to the following Saturday.

The plot follows the traditional story of Sleeping Beauty, where a baby princess is cursed by a wicked witch and eventually pricks her finger on a spinning wheel, falling asleep for a hundred years.

The show’s producer Jo Sykes said: “This year’s production is really exciting and again some of the younger people in the society have taken on lead roles. We have a huge amount of talent in Pontefract and I really hope people will come along and see the show.”

Being pantomime there is lots of slapstick, audience participation and humour led by Pontefract’s favourite dame, Eric Arundell. It is a traditional pantomime, but with an up-to-date script by Alan Frayn, of Stageright Creative. The cast range in age from five to 75 and the show features lots of songs which will be familiar to the audience.

St Giles with St Mary’s Pantomime Theatre Society was formed in 1949 and has produced an annual pantomime at Pontefract Town Hall every year since then.

Tickets are available from the box office on 07563 952832, or email via tickets@stgilespanto.co.uk, or from St Giles Church, Pontefract on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturday between 10am and noon.

Evening performances begin at 7pm. There will also be matinee performances on Sunday and Saturday at 2pm. Tickets cost £7 for concessions and £9 for adults.