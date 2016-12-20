SLIDESHOW: Folk enjoy a very merry Addy Christmas

Christmas arrived early for residents in Knottingley, who came together for a festive celebration.

More than 200 children and families joined local councillors and youth workers at The Old Quarry Adventure Playground at Sycamore Avenue for the Christmas fun day on Saturday.

Tara Watson & Shannon Blackburn run the tombola stall.

The ‘Addy Merry Little Christmas’ event featured a Santa’s Grotto, festive games, craft stalls, a funfair, raffle and hot food.

Tara Watson-Morgan, lead youth worker said: “It was a lovely atmosphere and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“It was mainly for the children and all the money we raised from the raffle and the food kitchen goes back towards providing activities and resources for the kids that live in the area.”

The Addy offers play facilities for children and young people from ages five to 16 from the town and surrounding areas.