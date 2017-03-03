SLIDESHOW: Primary school gifted Chelsea Flower Show garden

A blooming garden which won a silver medal at last year’s Chelsea Flower Show has been gifted to schoolchildren.

Lawefield Primary School officially unveiled Scotts Miracle-Gros’ garden in its grounds last month.

The garden, which includes plants and edible food, will introduce children to the concept of gardening.

And it is designed to increase their understanding and enjoyment of growing their own fruit and vegetables and promote healthy living

Joanne Beetham, Headteacher at Lawefield Primary, said: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Chelsea Garden will provide Lawefield Primary with opportunities to develop outdoor learning for the whole school.

“It will enhance our science and design technology curriculum and allow the children to have first- hand experience of gardening, growing, cooking and eating their own food. The garden will give us another opportunity to educate our children about the importance of healthy living.”

Royal horticultural Society Ambassador Jamie Butterworth, who grew up in Wakefield, opened the garden at Chelsea Flower Show and also attended the launch. He encouraged pupils to consider careers in horticulture.