Smartcard use up by 20 per cent, says combined authority chairman

The chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has celebrated the “huge impact” of a smartcard travel scheme.

West Yorkshire’s MCard is one of the largest travel smartcard schemes outside London.

Coun Keith Wakefield said: “In 2016, the number of bus and train journeys made by fare-paying passengers using their MCard was 16.3 million, which is a 20 per cent increase on the previous year.

“MCard is one of the largest travel smartcard schemes outside London’s Oyster card and it is making it easier for people to use local bus and train services, as well as helping to reduce delays as people search for cash and wait for change.”

More than 200 million bus and train journeys are made each year in West Yorkshire.

Richard Armitage, MCard chairman, said: “Over the past 12 months we’ve introduced the ability to top-up at 38 train station ticket machines across our network and we’ve just installed new MCard top-up ticket machines at five Metro bus stations”.

Those were Bradford Interchange, Castleford, Huddersfield, Leeds and Pontefract.