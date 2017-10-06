Snappers capture autumn in all its glory

Our readers have been out and about photographing the stunning autumn colours.

Richard Pennock sent us this picture of horses grazing under purpling skies at Thorpe Audlin near Pontefract.

While Marie Foster captured this late red admiral on ox-eye daisies at Fairburn Ings, where she also took some great spoonbill pictures earlier this year.

Michael Hirst also opted for a nature theme with a grey heron coming into land at a misty Pontefract Park. You can just see the trees taking on autumn’s copper colours.