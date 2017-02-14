Spend Valentine’s Day with The Cribs

The Cribs drummer Ross Jarman is spreading the love ahead of the launch of a new exhibition showcasing the band’s rise to fame.

He has taken to Twitter to encourage fans to spend a romantic Valentine’s evening together at the exhibition opening this evening.

He said: “Happening at 6pm today. Bring your valentine, or if you don’t have a valentine, I guess you’re not doing anything, so come down anyway.”

The exhibition, which will go on display at Wakefield One, will include some of the band’s instruments and memorabilia charting the history of the Netherton group, made up of Ross and his brothers Ryan and Gary.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “As a music fan, I am delighted to welcome this new exhibition to Wakefield One.

“The Cribs have never lost touch with their Wakefield roots and this exhibition is celebrating the huge success that the local band has achieved.

“I’m sure the display will attract Cribs fans from across the country.”

Create Cafe will also be displaying The Cribs artwork and album covers by graphic designer Nick Scott.

The displays will run until July. And once finished, the band will donate some of the objects, including a Mustang guitar, white bass and drum sticks to a permanent collection at Wakefield Museum.