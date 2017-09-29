Spoilt for choice at beer fest

Wakefield beer festival will be in full sway this time next week.

The district’s Campaign for Real Ale branch’s annual ale showcase begins at 11am on Thursday, October 5 and winds up at 11pm next Saturday.

This year’s festival will focus on breweries from around the Wakefield district and will feature 70 real ales.

Colin Williams, from Wakefield CAMRA, said: “The aim is to have beer from all of our local breweries. Come and see for yourself the excellent range and diversity of real ales. There are not just bitters and milds but also tasty ales and great stouts.”

One beer to grace the bar will be Revolutions Brewing Company’s award-winning Swoon, a chocolate fudge milk stout.

Mr Williams added: “Because it has been so well received it has become one of their permanent beers. It won a gold in category at the SIBA North East festival in York and it won silver overall at the festival. There would have been stiff competition.”

There is not just real ale at the event, but also craft keg, real cider and bottled beer. People can also enjoy food at various times and live music.

Mr Williams, who has played the organ at Wragby Church near Nostell for nearly 30 years, is set to do his pub piano routine. Other musical attractions include La Fox and Banned Brass.

The beer festival is at The Space on Waldorf Way, behind Sainsbury’s on Ings Road. It’s pay on the door at most sessions. On Thursday it’s £3 all day. The 11am to 4.30pm session on Friday is free but the popular 5.30pm to 11pm session is by advance ticket. These cost £5 and are available at various outlets and through the www.wakefieldcamra.org.uk/festival website. On Saturday it’s £3 all day from 11am to 11pm or free from 5pm.