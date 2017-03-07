Stillbirth after failings in care of mum and baby

A couple were left devastated after their child was stillborn following a string of failings by an NHS trust.

Parents Leigh Mutch and Marc Allen have spoken of their trauma following the death of their baby Oliver at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Leigh Mutch and partner Marc Allen.

An investigation found there was a delay in sending Miss Mutch, 31, for a caesarian section which would have delivered the baby alive.

The couple, of Normanton, secured an out-of-court settlement with Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust following Oliver’s death in September 2015.

Mum-of-five Ms Mutch said: “Marc and I were left completely traumatised by Oliver’s death.

“We are still struggling to come to terms with losing him. It is so heartbreaking.

“It is so upsetting to know that if Oliver had been delivered earlier he would be here now.”

Ms Mutch was admitted to the antenatal day unit on September 22 over concerns of reduced fetal movement.

Medics at the hospital missed the severity of the situation after she was sent to the labour ward but her medical notes were not passed on.

A consultant decided a caesarian was needed, but did not categorise it as urgent.

By the time the procedure was carried out it was too late to save Oliver.

Ms Mutch said she wanted to raise awareness that changes in a baby’s movements could be a sign that they are in danger.

She added: “I just want other mothers to stand their ground and get help if they think something is wrong.”

Medical negligence expert Rebecca Pearey, of law firm Irwin Mitchell, said: “We welcome the trust’s admission of liability and willingness to settle this case.

“Of course all of this has sadly come too late for Leigh and Marc and although nothing can turn back the clock, we hope they can now begin to move on with their lives as much as possible.”

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals said changes had since been made to improve care at Pinderfields Hospital.

TRUST STATEMENT

David Melia, director of nursing at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust, said: “We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family and we understand that this has been a very traumatic situation for all involved.

“Our own investigation into the care we gave Leigh and baby Oliver recognised that there were significant failings on our part.”