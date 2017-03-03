Stunning executive stone-built family detached home in Darrington

Impressive entertainments room with working bar!

Occupying a prime elevated position, within the highly sought after residential village of Darrington, close to local amenities,including public houses and eateries, a primary school, village store, church, golf course and having easy access to local centres for further facilities. Offering ease of access to the motorway network for those wishing to commute is this substantial,individually stone-built family home.

Offering extremely spacious and flexible accommodation throughout, the property is maintained and presented to a high standard and only by an internal inspection can one truly appreciate the space, quality and potential this beautiful family home has to offer.

Having the usual requirements of gas central heating, majority uPVC double glazing and benefiting from standing in extensive private gardens, this property would suit the family purchaser or those needing independent ground floor accommodation for a family member

The internal accommodation briefly comprises to the ground floor: impressive reception hall with solid wood flooring; 22’ lounge with feature stone wall incorporating a fireplace with raised marble hearth housing an electric log effect stove with timber mantle over, wood beams to the ceiling and solid wood flooring; dining room with bow window; recently refitted contemporary style kitchen with white gloss units, granite worktops and integrated appliances; study/bedroom four; master bedroom with a feature arched window, built-in mirror fronted wardrobes and a stunning en-suite Jack and Jill shower room; bedroom two with built-in mirror fronted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room; rear entrance hall with stairs leading to the lower ground floor.

To the lower ground floor: hallway with access to the garage; bedroom three with built-in wardrobes, wood flooring and an en-suite four piece bathroom; shower room with access to a full size sauna; impressive entertainments room with working bar, which could be converted to create two further bedrooms.

Outside, to the front, the property is approached over a double width resin drive, providing ample off street parking, and leading to the double garage.

Beyond the stone boundary walls there are good size gardens , laid to lawn (artificial grass), pebbled gardens/paths, a variety of shrubs and trees and a paved seating area with steps leading up to the front entrance door. Steps, bordered by terraced gardens with feature waterfall and pond, lead up the side of the property to the rear where there are further good size gardens laid primarily to lawn with apple trees and conifers and a raised decked seating area, ideal for alfresco dining or from which to relax and enjoy the privacy these gardens have to offer. To the far side of the property steps/path lead to a pedestrian gate and further lawned gardens.

This truly is a unique and impressive family home and an early inspection is strongly advised by the agent.

Guide price: £380,000 - £400,000.

