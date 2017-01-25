Support for Kinsley Three employment appeal

Three Kinsley Academy cleaners who lost their jobs after going on strike are awaiting the result of an appeal against their dismissals.

A protest was held yesterday in support of Leslie Leake, Marice Hall and Karen McGee as the three women attended appeal hearings at Unity Works in Wakefield.

The cleaners, known as the Kinsley Three, walked out on strike for 68 days in a dispute with C&D Cleaning Services Ltd over pay and other issues.

They were reportedly sacked just before Christmas following a disciplinary hearing.

Supporters of the cleaners, who are represented by Unison, include Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett and comedian Mark Thomas.

The dispute started after Barnsley-based C&D took over the cleaning of the school, on Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, from Wakefield Council last April.