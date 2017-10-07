Swarms of rugby fans head across Pennines to watch Leeds and Castleford's Grand Final clash

Swarms of Rugby League fans from West Yorkshire are heading across the Pennines for today's Grand Final clash between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

They are hoping to roar their teams on to the ultimate Super League glory when the game kicks off at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium from 6pm.

Buses, packed with Rhinos supporters eager to watch the all-important tie, departed from Elland Road, Garforth and Morley this morning.

And in Castleford, thousands of Tigers fans from the town are heading to the stadium in the hope of watching their team make history by lifting the trophy for the first time.

For supporters in blue and amber, it will be a familiar fixture at Old Trafford, where the Rhinos last tasted victory in 2015, and another triumph would take the club to a record eight Grand Final wins.

Entertainment will be on offer at the stadium from 1.30pm at the official Fanzone, which features music and bars ahead of the game.

Old Trafford's Ticket and Membership Office is open until 6.30pm for enquiries and ticket collections, based in the north-west corner of the ground.

Turnstiles for fans open at 4pm at Old Trafford, and supporters have been urged to arrive early as increased security checks and searches will be in place.