Take a look around The Crescent

The CRESCENT Cinema is to reopen its doors for Pontefract Civic Society’s heritage open days weekend.

People can take a look round the well-loved cinema on Ropergate in Pontefract today (Friday) and Saturday.

They can also learn more about the campaign to restore it as a cultural centre. There is a chance to see the old projector room, find out about the history of the site and see an original programme from the opening night in 1926. The cinema closed in 1993. There are three tours today at 1pm, 1.30pm and 2pm and three more this Saturday at 2pm, 2.30pm and 3pm. Free tickets are available online via eventbrite.

On Saturday night Featherstone Male Voice Choir will perform a benefit concert for The Crescent Project. It will present ‘music from the movies’ at the Central Methodist Church in Pontefract from 7pm. Tickets cost £6.

Phil Cook, from The Crescent Project, said: “The choir concert sees the start of our fundraising activities. This and other public events will be part of our ongoing campaign to raise funds to purchase and renovate The Crescent back into full public use. The project team are determined to deliver the benefits to the community that this iconic building has to offer.

“The project will take years not months to complete due to the complexity of the building, and ensuring varied activities are maintained and increased. We know there’s a great deal of passion for the building in the area and we thank the public for their ongoing support.”

Richard Hirst from Featherstone MVC added: “The whole venue has massive potential and we want to be part of that future.

“Pontefract and its surrounding area is crying out for a hub for performers, singing groups, and the like, and this iconic building could fit the bill.”