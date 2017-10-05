Take Me Out to hold auditions for contestants in Leeds

The producers of hit ITV dating show Take Me Out are coming to Leeds tomorrow to search for new contestants.

The programme is soon to return for a 10th series and single men and women aged over 18 are invited to take part.

The team will be in Leeds on Friday October 6 to hold auditions.

Wannabe daters must complete an application form to be invited for an audition.

Email either takemeoutboys@thames.tv or takemeoutgirls@thames.tv or download a form from itv.com/takemeout.

The show has already featured several local singletons, including Pontefract hairdresser Nick Knight, who was reunited by chance with an ex-girlfriend he had broken up with two years previously during his appearance on the programme.

Pudsey-based Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson has also taken part in a celebrity special.