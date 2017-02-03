Tasty treats from Castleford are showcased at Parliament.

Produce from Castleford has been showcased at the Houses of Parliament.

Cheese by Cryer & Stott, of Allerton Bywater, and flour from Queen’s Mill on Aire Street were part of the The Kingdom of Elmet Food Day. It was organised by Yorkshire MPs Alec Shelbrooke and Nigel Adams,

The Kingdom of Elmet was the historical name for the ancient area within which the parliamentary constituencies of Elmet and Rothwell (Alec Shelbrooke) and Selby and Ainsty (Nigel Adams) lie.

The January 18 event was the first of its kind and has been described as a huge success by local businesses.

Cryer & Stott boss Richard Holmes said: “We were very honoured to be invited to the Houses of Parliament to showcase Yorkshire produce, and highlight our world award winning cheese, the Duke of Wellington Blue. We were overwhelmed by the positive response that we received from everyone there, we appreciate the hard work Alec Shelbrooke put into this event and his continued support for our growing business”.

Bags of stoneground flour, produced by Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT) volunteers at Queen’s Mill, were also on display. The CHT resumed small-scale flour production in August 2015, maintaining a tradition of milling on the site extending back more than 900 years but which had ceased when the mill closed in 2010.

The flour was taken to London by the owners of Bert’s Barrow, an award-winning farm shop at Hillam near Selby.

Charlotte Wells-Thompson, of Bert’s Barrow, said: “We had a fabulous time at the Elmet Food Day. We had a great response from local MPs as well as DEFRA minister George Eustace and even sent a goodie bag to Number 10.”

Queen’s Mill flour is available at several outlets in the area, including Samuel Valentine’s at Allerton Bywater where Cryer & Stott are also based.