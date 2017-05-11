Teen Badgers race through to the finals

young racers are storming through the national championships thanks to a new g0 kart from West Yorkshire Police.

Drivers at the Pontefract Badgers racing club got some new wheels to be proud of after taking delivery of a force branded off road go kart to help them compete in tournaments.

And the teens have already used the Proceeds of Crime part-funded vehicle to gain experience in outdoor kart, helping them blast through to the national July finals of the British Schools Karting Championships.

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns Williamson said: “In this case we have been able to use criminals’ cash to directly benefit young people in the Pontefract area and teach them skills such as teamwork, road craft and basic mechanics which will benefit them throughout their lives.”

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police, added: “Given it’s in police livery, I think a few of us will be seeing if our driving permits entitle us to have a go.”