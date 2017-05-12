The last remaining Tulip Society holds 182nd show

The Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society will hold its 182nd Annual Tulip Show this weekend.

The event, held on at Primrose Hall, on Green Park Avenue in Horbury is chance to see the colourful flowering tulips exhibited in the traditional way - in beer bottles.

Teresa Clements, secretary to the society, said: “Members of the society have sent word to say how their tulips are progressing as it has been a very early season for some tulip growers this year.

“However, with exhibitors from all over the UK, it is hoped that the conditions will have been just right for some and that there will be a colourful display for visitors to enjoy.

“We hope local people will come and support us, see some rare and lovely tulips and have a great afternoon out.”

Admission to the event on Saturday, May 13, is free and the show is open to the public from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.