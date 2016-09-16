Theme park Diggerland crowned the best in Yorkshire

A Castleford theme park has been crowned Yorkshire’s Most Magnificent Attraction.

Diggerland gives children an adults the opportunity to drive and ride in diggers, dumpers and construction machinery.

The park, off Willowbridge Lane, won the public vote, beating 17 different attractions across the country to take the top spot.

Diggerland UK marketing manager Sherene Garvin-Mack said: “Wow, we are so thoroughly excited. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us.

“Everyone from head office, park management to the marshals, catering team and retail staff have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to improve the overall customer experience, by investing in staff training and park development.

“We are delighted that all of the hard work has paid off. Thank you again to Yorkshire’s Magnificent Attractions for holding the competition and to our amazing fans for voting.”

This summer marked the fourth annual competition to find the county’s most magnificent sites.

People were invited to cast their votes for their favourite location and more than 6,000 people took part.

Tropical Butterfly House in Sheffield took second place, Keighley and Worth Valley Railway came third and Eureka! The National Children’s Museum came in fourth place.

Deb Hindley, director of Yorkshire’s Magnificent Attractions said: “We’re thrilled with the phenomenal response we’ve had from the public during voting.

“Diggerland’s success in coming out on top is testament to its continuing dedication to offering the public one of the best days out in Yorkshire.

“The top four venues, as voted for by the public during this process, are truly reflective of the range of high class attractions available to people living in or visiting Yorkshire.

“Many have made significant investments in developments to further improve their offering to visitors, and Yorkshire really can count itself lucky to have such a variety and volume of superb visitor attractions on its doorstep”.

The Yorkshire’s Magnificent Attractions group was founded 18 years ago, and of its 17 members, five attractions are based in the Wakefield district.

These are Xscape Castleford, Diggerland, The Hepworth Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the National Coal Mining Museum for England.

The attractions work closely together on combined event and marketing activity to attract tourism into Yorkshire.

And the group welcomes more than eight million visitors to the county every year.