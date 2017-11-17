Third Admiral nurse will bring more specialist care

A specialist dementia nurse has joined Wakefield Hospice to help improve the care of people at the end of their lives.

Debbie Veigas is the third Admiral Nurse to be recruited in the district after a campaign was launched to fund more dementia support for families.

Her role working for the hospice, part funded by Dementia UK, includes running support groups and advising hospice staff on the best ways to care for people with the condition.

Dementia UK’s Julie Allen said: “It will help make sure all the professionals looking after a person with dementia understand how dementia impacts on their other illnesses. It’s a great model to have Admiral Nurses working right across the whole healthcare setting.”

Matthew Burns and Charlotte Willoughby have already joined the Wakefield Admiral Nurse service, which provides practical and emotional support for people affected.

They were recruited by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SWYFT) after Sheila Wainwright raised thousands of pounds to fund Admiral Nurses following the death of her husband John from Alzheimer’s.

Mrs Wainwright, of Woolley, continues to campaign for more of the nurses with the help of community organisations and district Rotary clubs. Ms Allen said: “It’s really exciting to have more nurses in the area and the support we get from Sheila and the Rotary is just fabulous.

“Twelve months ago we only had one Admiral Nurse in Wakefield. Now we have three, so we are moving in the right direction.

“There are not enough of the nurses nationally, but they are a growing number.”

A spokeswoman for SWYFT said: “Wakefield Hospice’s Admiral Nurse, Debbie Veigas, has been recruited to look at education around end of life care.

“She’s running support groups and providing advice to hospice staff to support them to care for people with dementia in the most suitable way as they reach the end of their lives.”