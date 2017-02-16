Thoughtfully extended family residence

Presented to an enviable standard is this detached five bedroom family house set a highly sought after residential area with a well proportioned garden to the rear.

With gas fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing, this attractive home comprises on the ground floor of: welcoming entrance hallway with laminate flooring and understairs storage; superbly proportioned living room with timber and tile fire surround with open space for fire, benefiting from separate underfloor heating with laminate flooring; good size conservatory/family room that overlooks the rear garden and also has laminate flooring and underfloor heating; kitchen fitted to a particularly high standard with granite work surfaces, built-in wine cooler, Belling stainless steel cooker with six ring burner and extractor hood, space for an Amercian style fridge freezer and door giving access to the side of the property.

To the first floor: landing; master bedroom with an enviable suite arrangement with a sitting area, separate dressing room and en suite bathroom/WC; bedroom two and bedroom five which is currently used as an office; family shower room and separate WC.

On the second floor: landing with Velux window to the rear; bedrooms three and four with eaves storage.

Outside, the property has a broad block paved area to the front of the house providing ample off street parking and leading to the well proportioned integral garage.

To the rear of the house there is a much larger garden that is laid mainly to lawn with mature established beds and borders and a very pleasant patio seating area.

Situated in a highly sought after area on the fringe of the town centre within reach of Pontefract’s broad range of shopping, schooling and recreational facilities. Also within easy reach of road and rail links for those wishing to commute.

No upward chain.

Price: £300,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk