Threatened pub ‘under offer’

A historic Pontefract pub is listed on property websites as being under offer after going up at auction last month.

The Hope and Anchor was put up for sale by owners Punch Taverns in October, prompting more than 800 people to sign a petition to ‘save’ it.

They feared the building, which sits just metres away from the town’s castle, could be redeveloped, marking an end to its 120-year-long history as a community watering hole.

Punch said the pub had seen a “long-term decline” in sales.