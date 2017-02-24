Three arrested after police pursuit across counties

Three men have been arrested after leading police on a 40-minute pursuit across county borders.

North Yorkshire Police stopped a red Vauxhall Astra on the York Outer Ring Road at 2am this morning after it failed to stop for officers on Bar Lane in Wakefield.

Pursuing them through Wakefield, Featherstone and Castleford, the chase continued through Wetherby and up to the ring road.

The trio, all in their twenties, were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.