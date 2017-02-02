Three socks day to help raise awareness

Youngsters will wear three socks during a colourful day of global awareness-raising to help people with Down’s Syndrome.

Lucie Musther and her five-year-old son Joseph, who has the condition, are encouraging schools to take part in the Lots of Socks event on March 21.

It has been organised to highlight the need for equal rights and opportunities for people with Down’s Syndrome.

The wearing of three socks symbolises the fact that people with Down’s have an extra chromosome.

Ms Muster, 38, of Featherstone, said: “It would be fantastic if we could get every school to take part and wear three socks on March 21 to raise awareness.

“Society has got better than it used to be but we have still got to keep campaigning.”

Featherstone Rovers fan Joseph started at Larks Hill J&I School in Pontefract last September.

Ms Musther said: “Joseph goes to a mainstream school. He is happy there and has lots of friends.

“I’m really proud of him. He’s quite well-known down at Featherstone Rovers.

“If we can make people have a better understanding of children with Down’s Syndrome, then as they grow the world will be a better place for them and they will have the same opportunities as other people.”

On Saturday, March 25, a family gala will also be held at Pontefract Park by the Wakefield and Five Towns Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

Ms Musther added: “It will start at 1pm and everybody is welcome.”

To find out more about World Down’s Syndrome Day on Tuesday, March 21, log on to www.downs-syndrome.org.uk

Facts about the condition

down’s syndrome occurs when people have a full or partial extra copy of Chromosome 21.

The extra genertic material alters the course of a person’s development and leads to the physical characterisitics associated with the condition.

Around one in every 1,000 babies born in the UK has Down’s Syndrome, named after British physician John Langdon Down.

There are around 40,000 people in the country with the condition.

Physical traits include low muscle tone, small stature, an upward slant to the eyes and a single deep crease across the centre of the palm.