Tot Noah wins shopping spree for his family

A toddler’s clever guess won his family a VIP shopping trip to Carlton Lanes in Castleford.

Noah Millward, 18-months-old, got his mum Kim Frost to fill in a form for him guessing how many balls were in a giant present that was at the centre to celebrate his birthday.

Despite being up against hundreds of other shoppers, little Noah got the correct guess of 413.

His family were picked up in a limo and taken to the centre, where they were treated to a £1,000 shopping spree, lunch at Flavours Coffee Shop and a personal shopper.

Miss Frost said: “The boys went to bed super early ahead of their big shopping day and were up at the crack of dawn waiting on the limo arriving.

“I was nearly two when the centre opened so it’s been part of my life growing up and I’m always popping in - I just can’t believe we won.”

David Bailey, centre manager of Carlton Lanes, said: “It was great to see someone who uses the shopping centre regularly benefit from winning our big birthday prize - and another celebration for us was the opening of Select in the centre this week, another national retailer making the town’s retail offer stronger.”