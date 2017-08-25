Town and cyclists ready for Tour de Ossett

Cyclists will be lining up this weekend as a touch of the Tour wheels its way into Ossett.

Following the success of the annual Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour de France when it came to Britain in 2014, the Tour de Ossett was launched last year to encourage families to saddle up to complete a gentle 6km route.

tour de ossett over 100 riders wait at the start

The day will also raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mark Elvin, who is helping to organise the event, is hopeful that more will be taking part than the 100-plus last year.

He said: “So far we’ve got in excess of 75 riders this year, and at this time last year we only had 32.

“The weather is meant to be good so I’m forever the optimist and say that we will get more rides this year than we did last year, which was the inaugural event.

“Last year we managed to raise £492 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, hopefully this year we can bust that target.

The ride is a 6km circular route starting in Ossett town centre at 10.30am this Saturday, August 26, with registration taking place from 9.30am. People can register on the morning.

For a family of four it is £10 or £3 for individual riders.

Marshals will be all along the route, free bike checks will be available and everyone who takes part will receive a small gift.

There will be a group for faster riders who can complete two laps of the circuit.

There will also be a family group and a social group.

All riders must wear helmets and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.