Townville celebrate double success

Townville were celebrating on two fronts at the weekend as they crowned their superb season with league and cup triumphs.

Nick Bresnan’s men were confirmed as Championship B champions in the All Rounder Bradford League on Saturday and followed up a day later by winning the Senior Yorkshire Council Play-offs final at Ackworth CC.

Although their home game with Wrenthorpe was washed out Townville were singing in the rain as it meant they could not be caught at the top of Championship B and were confirmed as title winners with two games to go.

The race for runners-up spot still remains on with Wrenthorpe and Methley, who were also rained off last Saturday, battling it out to finish second to Townville who have won 17 of their 20 league games with just one defeat all year.

Great Preston look set to finish third in the Conference after their hopes of a higher finish suffered a blow with the abandonment of their scheduled game with Adwalton.

Townville achieved another ambition on Sunday when they added the Yorkshire Council Play-offs trophy to their haul.

Up against South Yorkshire side Hallam in a final played at Ackworth, they were in control pretty much throughout as they raced to a commanding eight-wicket victory.

After winning the toss and deciding to field they immediately had Hallam in trouble with opening bowler Jack Hebden trapping the free scoring Nick Dymock lbw for a duck.

Jonny Booth’s run out of Alex Hughes followed and when Will Hale fell lbw to Conor Harvey for 25 and Mark Williams lbw to Nadim Hussain Hallam were in deep trouble at 40-4.

They did briefly rally to reach 92-6 as Humphrey Emmery hit a battling 30 and Shane Smith 15, but the last four wickets went down for 11 runs to leave them all out for 103 with wickets for all five bowlers used by Townville.

Hebden finished with 2-32, Hussain 2-13, Harvey 2-13, Jonny Booth 2-24 and Jack Hughes 1-19.

Townville’s reply got off to a stuttering start as Matthew Bremner fell for eight and Kris Ward for three, both out to catches to leave the side on 31-2.

But any hopes Hallam had to forcing their way back into the contest were soon dashed as the in-form Jonny Booth and Hughes ensured there were no further mishaps.

Their unbroken 75-run stand for the third wicket saw Townville home in the 19th over with Booth finishing not out on 53, made from 52 balls and including seven fours and a six, and Hughes ending on 38, from 32 balls, with four fours and two sixes.