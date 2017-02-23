Traffic lights working again after crash

Traffic lights in Ossett are back working after repairs to a control box damaged in a crash.

The lights at the junction of Queen’s Drive and Wakefield Road have been out since Monday, following an accident involving a blue Ford car and a HGV.

Wakefield Council said the collision caused “extensive damage” to the signal control box, preventing the lights from working.

It put temporary traffic controls in place and all vehicles wanting to turn right from Queen’s Drive onto Wakefield Road had to divert left and use the M1 Junction 40 roundabout to turn around.

The temporary measures have now been stopped and the control box has been fixed.