Motorists are being warned of a number of incidents this morning which are spreading traffic problems across the region.

A lane is closed on the M1 southbound at Durkar due to a broken-down car, while on the M62 there is very slow traffic westbound near Lofthouse and Methley.

This is causing tailbacks on the A642 at Stanley on the approach to Wakefield.

There are also tailbacks on Doncaster Road heading away from the city.